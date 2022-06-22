Liebherr gearing up for bauma in October

Alternative drives, digitisation and service

As a continuation of the Bauma showcase in 2019, this year Liebherr provides an insight into Liebherr’s work in the area of alternative drive concepts which is open to all types of technology within the framework of live shows taking place several times a day. Practical applications of current and future alternative drive technologies for earthmoving machines and material handling technology are also presented. Practical concepts as well as construction equipment and material handlers which are powered by different primary energy sources such as diesel, HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils), electricity and hydrogen are showcased.

In this context several innovative machines are on show, which highlight the work of alternative concepts: For example, the first battery-electric wheel loader and the first battery-electric telescopic handler of the Liebherr Group. These two Bauma exhibits are near-series pre-production machines. The Liebherr electric material handler LH 26 M Industry E with battery-operated Mobility Kit for temporary operation independent of the mains is also part of the live shows.

The areas digitisation and service are another focal point. Together with sales and service partners as well as customers Liebherr continuously develops services and solutions – digitisation plays an increasingly important role here. Apart from the latest developments, existing customer solutions from the areas driver assistance, construction site communication and automated data exchange are also presented. Liebherr cordially invites customers and interested parties to its Bauma stand to discuss ideas and exchange experiences.

Numerous new features for the Generation 8 Liebherr wheel loaders

Liebherr presents two completely revamped series for the wheel loaders with the compact loaders and the medium-sized wheel loaders. The compact loaders, which includes a new additional model, the L 504 Compact, can be seen for the first time in Germany at a trade fair. Liebherr also showcases the medium-sized wheel loaders to a cross-industry audience for the first time. These new wheel loaders are characterised by a significant performance boost compared to their predecessor models.

The Liebherr compact loaders are represented at Bauma 2022 with the models L 504 Compact and L 508 Compact. The new L 504 Compact is the smallest wheel loader of the Liebherr Group. It embodies the qualities of the larger Liebherr wheel loaders and impresses with a particularly good price-performance ratio. The L 546 model represents the medium-sized wheel loader series at the Liebherr stand. The trade fair exhibit is equipped with numerous intelligent assist systems such as the upgraded, high-performance Skyview camera system or the active person recognition.