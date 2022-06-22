Hyundai to display 23 machines at bauma Munich

Hyundai Construction Equipment will display 23 machines at this year’s Bauma construction equipment fair in Munich, with a stand that is 30% larger than in previous years. Central to the display will be a Technology Zone, as Hyundai looks forward, to the safer, cleaner and more connected future of construction equipment.

As the global equipment market continues to thrive, Bauma 2022 promises to be the biggest construction machinery exhibition in the world this year, with visitors and exhibitors expected from across every territory. Hyundai Construction Equipment is taking the opportunity to demonstrate its clear focus on the next generation of sustainable, connected, low-carbon machinery, designed to meet the needs of the digital work sites of tomorrow.

The company’s stand will reveal Hyundai’s position as a technology leader, with a clear roadmap to a cleaner, safer and more productive construction site, whatever the industry sector. From an award-winning new range of mini excavators, through to heavy quarry and earthmoving excavators, ADTs and wheeled loaders, the Hyundai brand is expanding to meet the needs of customers in every area of the industry.

As part of this focus on the future, Hyundai will demonstrate its latest electric machinery, alongside a preview of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator. However, the company is not simply creating new equipment. Through its connections with other businesses within the wider Hyundai global group, HCE is working to develop the infrastructure and service back-up, that will be required to operate the next generation of construction machinery.

As part of its Growing Closer Together policy, Hyundai’s rapidly expanding dealer network will be able to take ownership of the customer experience at the show, to demonstrate a range of connected technologies that will offer a next-generation fleet management experience, reducing operating costs and increasing availability, utilisation and productivity.

Those customers will be welcomed onto the stand, which features a 100% increase in internal meeting and hospitality space, throughout the duration of the show. There will be a dedicated media space, with the world’s construction press invited to a networking event on the first night of the fair. Customers and dealers will also be welcome to enjoy Hyundai’s hospitality after the rigours of the day.

Future technology will be the central focus across the stand, under the Hyundai Connect umbrella brand. This will include dedicated areas to showcase Hi-Site planning and surveying connected technology, Hi-Assist 2D and 3D machine guidance and control, Hi-Detect intelligent operative safety systems and Hi-Care telematic machine monitoring and fleet management technology.