Yale reveals new cab design for high capacity trucks

Yale Europe Materials Handling has developed a new cab that promotes productivity by offering comfort and ease for the operator. With the ergonomically designed control arm, everything the driver needs is at their fingertips. The cab also boasts an expansive floorspace, adjustable steering column and high-quality seat.

The new cab is available on the Yale GDP80-120DF, GDP100DFS, GDP130-160EF and GDP160EF12 trucks.

“Yale high capacity trucks are perfect for industries that handle heavy loads, such as wood and timber, stevedoring and heavy cargo, metal stockholding, pre-stressed concrete, brick and block or manufacturing,” said Chris van der Werdt, product strategy manager EMEA big trucks at Yale. “With the new cab, we’ve created an environment for the operator that fosters productivity in demanding applications.”

In control

A focus on ergonomics within the cab offers a comfortable working environment for the operator, with all controls within easy reach.

The ignition, start-stop button and parking brake are located in close proximity to each other, minimising the time and effort it takes to begin working. Drivers can preselect the lights that can be switched off and on at the touch of a button.

As well as a touchscreen within the cab, drivers can also choose to navigate through the truck’s menu using a rotary button.

“When operators are comfortable, they are more productive and the company is more profitable as a result. This is why everything the operator needs is at their fingertips, from optimised mini levers, windscreen wipers, to the start-stop button. In addition, the control arm is ergonomically designed to offer a comfortable rest for the operator during travel,” added Chris.

Productive working space

The cockpit-style of the new cab offers an environment designed to maximise comfort and productivity from the moment the driver approaches the truck. Slip resistant steps and an easy to close door allows the operator to enter and exit the truck with ease.

Within the cab is an expansive floor space and a high-quality suspension seat to support the operator throughout a busy shift. The driver can adjust the position of the steering column, seat and control arm to set-up the cab to their liking.

The high capacity trucks have excellent visibility of the load through the wide mast, as well as the surrounding environment thanks to the curved front and rear windows, made of toughened glass. The driver can manoeuvre with confidence while handling the most cumbersome of loads.

“All Yale high capacity trucks are engineered to maximise productivity and excel in intensive, arduous applications. They are the ideal fit for customers looking for a solution that can deliver on the high demands of their operation while lowering cost of ownership and meeting emissions targets,” said van der Werdt.