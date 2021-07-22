Manitowoc to showcase latest Grove mobile cranes at GIS

Between October 7 and 9, Manitowoc will bring the latest additions to the Grove mobile crane range to the GIS exhibition in Piacenza, Italy. Here, the company will officially launch the 60t capacity Grove GMK3060L-1all-terrain crane to the Italian market. This new mobile crane comes with the new generation Grove carrier cab, which ensures a high degree of operator comfort.

It combines a powerful seven-section, 48 m long Megaform main boom with a compact three-axle carrier of only 8.7 m length. The taxi crane can drive with up to 7.5 t counterweight within 12 t per axle. This means that not only is this compact, lightweight machine ideal for a variety of work in tight locations, but it is the best three-axle taxi crane on the market. The GMK3060L-1 also features Manitowoc’s Crane Control System with boom configurator for fast and efficient set-up.

First look at the new 100 t Grove all-terrain crane

Besides the GMK3060L-1, visitors to the Manitowoc booth will also see the new Grove GMK4100L-2 all-terrain crane, which makes its worldwide exhibition debut at the fair. This latest four-axle 100 t capacity mobile crane from Grove comes with a Euromot 5/Tier 4 final engine and features a 60 m main boom.

With reduced weight and new counterweight versions the GMK4100L-2 can carry up to 6.8 t of counterweight within 12 t per axle, making it the perfect taxi crane with strong load charts that crane rental companies can use without additional transport.

When travelling between jobsites, drivers benefit from the new carrier cab which meets the latest crash-test requirements in Europe and is ECE R29-3 approved. Space inside the cab has been increased, while the overall compact dimensions of the all-terrain crane remain unchanged. This is an important consideration as jobsites become increasingly more constrained.

Within a 2.55 m width, Manitowoc accommodates plenty of features in the carrier cab’s interior. Practical compartments in the dashboard, between the seats and integrated into the vehicle’s doors offer ample space to store loose items and documents. In addition, operators can move easily between the driver and passenger side as the central console no longer divides the cab. Overall, the generous layout of the new operator environment offers a feeling of increased space that customers can experience first-hand at the booth during GIS.

Above: Grove GRT655L rough-terrain crane

Rough-terrain crane made in Italy

Manitowoc will also be showcasing the Grove GRT655L rough-terrain crane, which is manufactured at the Manitowoc factory in Niella-Tanaro, Italy. The GRT655L has a strong 43 m five-section, full power boom offering the reach that cranes in the 60 t class are typically known for.

A hydraulically tilting cab, Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS) with ECO mode and class-leading load charts make this crane a jobsite winner. The GRT655L’s compact size and footprint ensure that the crane can even access narrow sites, including when the outriggers are fully extended.

In addition, Manitowoc will present the latest updates to CraneSTAR Diag, the company’s remote diagnostic tool for tower and mobile cranes. The Manitowoc booth will include a dedicated space for live demonstrations of this tool.

A chance to reconnect

Enrico Angiolini, sales director for Manitowoc Italy said: “GIS offers an advantageous opportunity for us to showcase and promote Manitowoc’s innovations to the Italian market. This will be the first trade show Manitowoc Italy has attended since the last GIS edition in 2019 and we cannot wait to present the powerful, compact and attractive new Grove all-terrain cranes to our visitors. We are looking forward to meeting our customers again face to face, getting the chance to talk with them and update each other on our business, expectations and plans for the future. The whole team is excited to welcome customers and partners to our booth and will employ all necessary measures with regards to the latest health and safety recommendations to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone.”