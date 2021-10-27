Sure Grip Controls launches new joysticks

Sure Grip Controls Inc., a subsidiary of Bailey International LLC, has released its JSC CAN Series Joystick alongside a joystick designed specifically for aerial platform work (AWP).

JSC CAN series joystick

The dual axis JSC CAN Series Joystick was designed and manufactured for the rugged off-road market, with IP69K and IP67 sealing and durability testing to more than 5 million cycles or 20 million operations. This joystick utilizes Hall sensor technology, and offers minimum below the panel depth, an integrated connector, and mounting compatibility with Sure Grip’s JSM joystick. Its high strength chromoly shaft is designed to operate with all existing Sure Grip handles.

“The JSC sets a new standard in design and functionality. This dual axis Hall effect joystick operates with all our current handles and increases our ability to support higher volume applications,” said Mark Vandersluis, Product Manager of Sure Grip Controls.

JSA single axis joystick

The JSA single axis joystick features a patent-pending, durable design that is compatible with most other single axis joysticks to ensure compatibility across scissor and vertical lift equipment manufacturers.

The new JSA single axis joystick features an ergonomic design that provides outstanding operator feel and ease of control. It’s contactless Hall sensor technology helps to ensure reliable control over the equipment’s lifetime. The JSA joystick is designed for use in harsh environments.

It carries an IP69K rating, the highest rank on the International Electrotechnical Commission’s (IEC) Ingress Protection (IP) rating scale, for protection from dirt, dust and liquid intrusion.

It meets electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards with an immunity rating of 100 V/m for protection against radio frequency (RF) exposure. It also meets reliability testing standards of five million cycles or 20 million operations. These features help the JSA joystick provide precise control performance in almost any environment.

The JSA Single Axis Series Joystick was designed to meet the needs of vertical and scissor lift manufacturers. It features multiple mounting options, minimum below the panel depth, and compatibility with virtually all other single axis joysticks.

“Sure Grip is proud to introduce the new JSA single axis joystick along with the PE handle. Ideally suited for the scissor lift market, the patent-pending JSA joystick expands our capabilities and ability to provide varied controls solutions to our customers,” said Mark Vandersluis, product manager for Sure Grip Controls.