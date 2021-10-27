Bobcat R2-series mini-excavators unveiled

Bobcat has launched the company’s new R2-Series generation of 5-6 tonne mini-excavators – the new E50z andE55z models – offering many new state-of-the-art features and options.

In the E50z and E55z, Bobcat’s unique Zero House Swing (ZHS) feature adds another level of protection to the standard zero tail swing design, providing full peace of mind when operating the machine near walls. With ZHS, the rotation of the upper structure of the E50z and E55z remains fully within the footprint of the tracks. This includes the boom swing offset cylinder, front corners, handles, lights and even the door in both open and closed positions.

Above: R2-Series mini-excavators are powered by the Kubota V2403 4-cylinder engine providing 36.5KW (49HP)

The E50z ZHS model is an easy-to-use, robust machine optimised for specific rental industry needs while introducing the next level of operator comfort and features required by demanding owner-operators. The weight has been increased and optimized in the E50z to maximise stability, which has allowed Bobcat to provide a long arm as standard equipment. The E55z is a premium performance model – it is the largest and most powerful Bobcat machine with the ZHS design.

“We are delighted to announce the new Bobcat R2-Series 5-6 tonne mini-excavators, the design of which has benefitted from the close involvement of our customers at every stage of the process,” says Robert Husar, Product Line Director for Bobcat Mini-Excavators in EMEA, said: The truly striking styling of these new machines is indicative of their robust and dynamic design and excellent machine fit and finish. All these models offer a best-in-class mix of high performance, superb stability and smooth controllability of the working functions.”

Built around the operator

Like the very successful Bobcat R-series 2-4 tonne machines launched in 2018, the new R2-Series mini-excavators are built around the operator and are designed to take this philosophy a big stage further.

This makes operators feel even more at home when working with these machines. Both excavators offer a best-in-class roomy cab with space where the operator really needs it, with more headroom, legroom and plenty of storage areas. A comfortable seat that can be optionally heated and fitted with a headrest ensures operators will enjoy working a full day in both of these new machines. The new 5-inch optional display panel takes comfort and visibility to the next level.

The new R2-Series mini-excavators are equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as a latest generation main control valve, dual curve joysticks and proportional thumb-controlled boom swing offset. Traditional Bobcat performance coupled with great controllability ensures that the new excavators feel like an extension of the operators’ hands when they are in command of the controls.

To ensure that operators can work precisely and safely, the new excavators offer best-in-class panoramic visibility from the cab, with solid but narrow pillars, ensuring the operator is fully aware of the working area around the machine. Features such as powerful demisting ensure that visibility remains uncompromised in all circumstances.

Up to three arm-mounted hydraulic auxiliary lines plus a case drain line enable a wide choice of machine customisation options to match any attachment requirement, further enhancing the role of these excavators as excellent tool carriers.

The new R2-Series machines are designed to achieve superior 360-degree stability in any situation, even when digging over the side or when handling heavy loads. An improved counterweight design and dual flange rollers guarantee superb over the side stability and provide operators with even more confidence in any situation.

Heavy-duty steel side channels and a counterweight acting as a bumper help to protect essential inner componentsand all other critical components, such as lights and hoses, have additional protection.