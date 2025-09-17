Sekura Cabins opens new manufacturing facility in Romania

Sekura Cabins Group, a producer of sustainable modular cabin solutions for off-highway vehicles, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Brașov, Romania.

Sekura Cabins designs and produces low-noise space-frame cabins that perform in the most demanding environments – including forestry, agriculture, mining, construction, energy, logistics, and automotive.

“The launch of our new Romanian factory is a strategic milestone,” says Michiel Som, Sekura Cabins Group CEO. “It strengthens our European supply chain and expands production capacity, whilst also reinforcing our long-term commitment to safety, sustainability, and customer value. With this investment, we accelerate innovation and are better positioned to support OEM clients in industries that are rapidly modernizing and seeking trusted partners that are both agile and highly experienced.”

The new site in Romania, Sekura’s first outside Denmark, is located in VGP Park Brașov on approx. 2,000 sqm.

The investment in all new manufacturing equipment at the Romanian facility totals EUR 1.8 million. This milestone follows a EUR 20 million investment made in 2021 in Sekura’s sustainable newly built factory in Randers, Denmark.

“Our plant in Randers remains our core hub for developing fully integrated cabins, where approx. 175 employees excel in design and production,” added Som. “The Romanian factory will initially produce all the sheet metal components and welded sub-assemblies for Sekura Cabins in Randers, with future plans to add production for tube components and small-sized cabin frames.”

Located in a BREEAM Outstanding certified building, the highest level in this segment, the Brașov factory is fully EU Taxonomy compliant, meeting the EU’s highest standards for environmentally sustainable construction.

With two new sustainable factories – in Randers, Denmark and Brașov, Romania – Sekura Cabins strengthens its ability to serve key European markets such as Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Image: Sekura Cabins