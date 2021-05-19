J.W. Speaker introduces Mosaic Modular Lighting System for affordable custom design

J.W. Speaker has announced today the new Mosaic Modular Lighting System designed to give OEMs the freedom and versatility to create customized vehicle lighting designs without high optical tooling costs. With this modular system, OEMs can create custom configurations using J.W. Speaker DOT or ECE approved lights to streamline design, simplify manufacturing and expedite time-to-market.

OEMs can select from several multifunctional J.W. Speaker lights and then partner with the experienced J.W. Speaker design team to create custom bezels or stylish fascia to meet their placement and application requirements. In addition, the lights can be direct-mounted on vehicles in a wide range of configurations to avoid tooling costs entirely.

“We’re excited to give our OEM and aftermarket customers an opportunity to avoid tooling costs without compromising quality or design, which is unlike anything available in the market today,” said Tim Speaker, CEO at J.W. Speaker. “With the Mosaic Modular Lighting System, OEMs have unmatched versatility to create affordable lighting concepts for almost any configuration or application.”

The Mosaic Modular Lighting System offers a wide range of standard lights and potential configurations, including vertical and horizontal headlights, staggered headlights, turn signals and daytime running lights, fog lights and corner lighting.

“This is a new concept for our industry, but at its most basic level, designers can take these proven, high-quality lights that have already received regulatory approval and configure their own designs,” said Speaker. “To experience building a custom, modular lighting solution, we’ve also launched a visualization tool on our website. This tool uses interactive models to better visualize Mosaic placements for different types of vehicles.”