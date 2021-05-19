European construction moves from crisis to boom

According to CECE, the body representing the interests of national construction equipment manufacturer associations in Europe, the European construction equipment industry has moved from crisis to boom in an exceptionally short timeframe. The demand boost seen over the last months continues to cover the sector in its entirety. Accordingly, CECE’s business climate index has hit record levels in April and May.

“While the demand side exhibits a very positive picture, the supply side is increasingly challenging for manufacturers,” noted an official CECE statement. “Low stocks of finished machines and longer delivery times due to unavailability of components could limit further sales growth.”