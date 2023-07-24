Danfoss supplies display for next-gen electric skid steer

Danfoss Power Solutions, global provider of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, is supplying its DM700 display for use on the third-generation Elise 900 skid steer loader manufactured by FirstGreen Industries (previously known as Kovaco Electric).

The all-electric machine takes advantage of the display’s 7-inch screen, excellent sunlight viewability, and rugged IP66/IP67 ingress protection ratings, providing the ideal combination of features for this demanding application.

During the design phase of the third-generation Elise 900, FirstGreen Industries customers requested a hard-mounted display instead of the previous control by mobile phone. Mobile phones are not particularly robust, and their small screens and poor readability in direct sunlight make operator ease of use a challenge. In contrast, a robust embedded display can help improve productivity and support better operator safety.

With support from Technotrade, FirstGreen Industries’ trusted technology advisor and a Danfoss Power Solutions Premier Partner, the DM700 emerged as the display of choice.

Situated in the top right corner of the Elise 900 cab, the Danfoss DM700 display is connected to the skid steer’s CAN bus system, providing reliable, rapid communication and higher data throughput – a considerable advance in comparison with the phone’s Bluetooth connection. Furthermore, the display overcomes the distractions of using a personal device for machine operation, along with problems that emerge if the phone is misplaced or not charged. The large screen area of the DM700 also provides better visibility of important machine information for the operator.

Using the display, users can set three profiles customized to the needs of various operators or working conditions, including travel speeds and hydraulic settings. Productivity is further enhanced through the DM700’s ability to display error messages and diagnostics, minimizing machine downtime.

The control joysticks can also be customized. In comparison with the analog joysticks of previous generation Elise 900 models, Danfoss JS1-H CAN joysticks offer greater accuracy and enable the adjustment of parameters. The result is a more intuitive control system customized to operator preferences. Moreover, the joysticks are more reliable and simpler to install, service, and replace as there are only four wires instead of the 25 required with the previous analog devices.