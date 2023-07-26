Tobroco-Giant unveils electric telescopic wheel loader

In the popular articulated wheel loader segments, Tobroco-Giant has added three new models to its line-up. The G2700 Tele HD is the all new telescopic version of its highly successful G2700, and the G2700 Tele HD+ feature a 50hp Kubota engine, whilst the G2700E Tele is the company’s first electric telescopic wheel loader.

Providing customers with all the advantages associated with its widely recognized compact design, the G2700 Tele HD delivers a maximum height of the hinge point of 3711 mm, boosting the lifting height by 48% compared to the X-TRA models and 24% compared to the standard models. The front section of the frame is based on the G2700 X-TRA model, which provides excellent visibility on the attachment and generates a relative low center of gravity. The Stabilo option provides the highest level of stability and enables the operator to continue working safely in highly challenging and uneven ground conditions.

Smart guiding system

All standard hydraulic lines are accommodated inside the telescopic boom, which results in enhanced visibility and protection against foreign objects. Tobroco-Giant has optimised the kinematic allowing for the pallet forks to remain completely parallel when the lifting arm is raised or lowered.

The G2700 Tele models are equipped with a unique Hydraulic Coupling Guiding system (HCG), providing easy access and does not interfere with the attachment for enhanced security. As a result, the length of the hydraulic hose is never compromised by the position of the attachment in relation to the angle of the attachment, enhancing safety and avoiding leakages.

ABOVE: The G2700E Tele offers a unique guiding system for hydraulic connections

Extensive range of application

The G2700 Tele models feature a double acting hydraulic function (mechanical) as standard. With optional 2 extra double acting hydraulic functions (proportional), leak oil connection, High Flow and a free return option, the G2700 HD Tele and G2700 HD+ Tele will help customers to run their machine in a wide range of applications to further strengthen profitability. The G2700E Tele has one optional extra double acting hydraulic function (proportional), leak oil connection and a free return option. All G2700 models can be adapted to the customer’s specific demands, from cabin to safety roof and all kinds of options like e.g. working lights, radios and counterweights.

ABOVE: G2700E Tele with volume bucket on trolley

Working in silence

Just like the G2700E, the G2700E Tele is equipped with 2 electric motors. A 7 kW motor driving the wheels and enables to accelerate rapidly up to 20km/h, delivering unrivalled pulling force. A second 12 kW motor powers the remote hydraulics, ensuring sufficient productivity with a capacity up to 40l/min oil flow. This electric telescopic loader produces zero emissions and contributes directly to cleaner air and better health for animals and humans. Moreover, it performs its tasks in a silent fashion.