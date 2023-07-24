New high voltage connector for growing electric vehicle market

Cable to connector stability is critical to the operation of any electric vehicle (EV). Heavy-duty EV wiring is particularly vulnerable to high engine temperatures, strain, abrasion, vibration, ingress and corrosion. To protect and stabilise these connections, ABB Installation Products pioneered the world’s first full range of hinged high voltage connector backshells for heavy-duty EV with its Harnessflex EVO Connector Interfaces.

Heavy-duty vehicles comprise a small percentage of the world’s transportation but are responsible for nearly a quarter of total estimated road emissions globally. As countries tackle climate change, commitments to reduce heavy-duty vehicle emissions are leading to tighter standards on fleet and public transportation, as well as industrial and agricultural equipment.

The move toward lower-emission vehicles translates to modern engine designs with a significant amount of electrical wiring and hotter running temperatures. ABB’s Harnessflex EVO Connector Interfaces are part of a complete cable protection system designed to meet or exceed industry standards, protect critical wiring, and improve performance and reliability in high voltage applications.

“As EV adoption accelerates, ABB is working with vehicle makers, transportation providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate robust electrical wiring solutions that meet evolving requirements and sustainability objectives, while delivering safer and reliable performance,” said Andrea Castella, general manager, ABB Installation Products Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. “Harnessflex EVO Connector Interfaces offset the need for expensive, bulky cable clamps in high voltage applications and expands ABB’s electrification solutions for a broad range of demanding and high-use areas of transportation, from construction and agriculture to trucks, buses and trains.”

The Electric Vehicle Orange color of ABB’s Harnessflex EVO Connector Interfaces indicate high voltage wiring and components, deliver cable-to-connector strain relief with high mechanical performance, as well as prevent debris intrusion. Designed with a tamperproof, integrated clip system, Harnessflex EVO Connector Interfaces add an extra layer of security to high voltage systems and strengthen resistance to abrasion and vibration on EV applications.

“ABB’s first-of-its-kind Harnessflex EVO Connector Interfaces reduce cable movement and form tighter junction joints for safer and more secure high voltage connections in electric ancillaries, DC/DC converters, onboard chargers, high voltage battery packs, hybrid systems, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and dynamic and static power systems,” notes Nathan Cook, global business development manager for cable management products, ABB Installation Products.