Yanmar launches industry-leading five-year engine warranty

Yanmar Europe has launched a free-of-charge five year extended warranty for purchasers of its TN-Series engines in a move that will provide even greater, problem-free and cost-efficient ownership for customers.

By extending the warranty from two to five years from the purchase date (or up to 5,000 total engine operation hours – whichever comes first), TN-Series customers in Europe can enjoy enhanced operational security, higher resale values of equipment and peace of mind.

 To take advantage of this industry-leading offer, purchasers of the Yanmar TN-Series only need to register their engines before the first scheduled maintenance and contact an authorised Yanmar engine dealer or distributor within 30 days in the unlikely event of a problem.

 “Quality and reliability are the hallmarks of Yanmar engines, that is why we have the confidence to offer this long, free-of-charge, extended warranty,” said Carlo Giudici, sales and marketing director at Yanmar Europe. “Thanks to Yanmar’s ongoing dedication to developing world class, leading-edge products featuring advanced technology we can offer increased reliability and support free-of-charge.”

 The TN-Series of water-cooled diesel engines is used in a variety of applications including construction, agriculture, landscaping, material handling and industrial.

The warranty covers engines sold by Yanmar Europe directly or through Yanmar’s industrial engine distribution network.

