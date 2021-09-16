MA Business to produce Additive International AM Summit

MA Business, part of the Mark Allen Group, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the Centre for Additive Manufacturing (CfAM) at the University of Nottingham and Added Scientific Ltd to produce their Additive International 2022 Summit.

Founded in 2006, Additive International (formerly known as the International Conference on Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing), is a two-day event bringing together academic and industry experts to share their knowledge and ideas. The summit attracts over 250 delegates from more than 170 institutions, with interests in all the newest technological developments for the AM industry.

By its association with MA Business, the event will gain access to the audience provided by an unrivalled portfolio of engineering brands, including The Engineer; Eureka!; New Electronics; Metal Powder Report and Machinery. In addition, it will gain access to the event delivery and marketing expertise that the Mark Allen Group can bring to bear.

Speaking about the new partnership, Professor Richard Hague, director of CfAM and founder / director of Added Scientific said: “We’ve been running this event successfully for 15 years and have established it as a leading forum for discussion of the very latest research developments and industrial implementation in the additive manufacturing field. However, I believe that this partnership with MA Business is exactly what we need to take the event to the next level. We’ve worked successfully with MA Business and The Engineer for a number of years and very much look forward to the exciting new opportunities and audiences this association will bring.”

Jon Benson, managing director of MA Business, said: “The partnership with the Centre for Additive Manufacturing and Added Scientific is a fantastic fit for us. It’s already a superb event with a great reputation for high-quality speakers and content, but with our reach and resources in the engineering market, we believe we can turn it into something even bigger and better. The field of additive manufacturing is one of the most innovative, dynamic and fascinating areas of industry, impacting almost every sector our engineering brands serve. Producing Additive International will mean we can offer our audiences access to the very latest ideas and innovations in this fast-moving discipline.”

Jon Excell, editor and publisher of The Engineer added: “Over the years Additive International has been a regular fixture in The Engineer’s calendar and has enabled us to tell our readers about some of the disruptive technology developments that will shape the future of Additive Manufacturing and impact a range of different applications and industry areas. We’re really excited about being a big part of next year’s event.”