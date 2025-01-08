Perkins unveils new overhaul kits for 2000 Series engines

Perkins has introduced four new overhaul kits for six-cylinder Perkins 2000 Series engines.

The company says the overhaul kits simplify ordering with a single part number, supply peace of mind with a 12-month standard Perkins warranty, and support sustainability initiatives by decreasing the flow of waste to landfills while minimising the raw materials and energy otherwise required to produce new parts.

The new overhaul kits for Perkins 2000 Series engines include gaskets, seals, filters, regulators, belts, pistons and rings, valves, sleeves, pumps, injector components, springs and other parts, depending on the package selected.

The overhaul kits are suitable for 13, 15 and 18-litre 2000 Series engines offering a power output from 358kW to 470kW (480-630hp). Perkins 2000 Series engines are used in applications such as generator sets, hydraulic excavators and large industrial pumps and compressors.

Selecting the appropriate overhaul kit for an engine relies on its running time and current condition. Perkins also offers basic overhaul kits for heritage engines, 400 and 1100 Series engines, and 4000 Series engines.

The Copper Kit for top end overhaul targets the upper areas of the engine, such as the cylinder head and valve train, to address concerns like increasing compression, preventing oil leakage and contamination, optimising valve performance, and minimising emissions.

A top end overhaul is typically needed every 8,000 hours though this can vary based on the operational environment and maintenance schedule. The copper kit includes various components such as the cylinder head gasket, head bolt, rocker cover seal, oil filter, fuel filter and thermostats.

The Bronze Kit focuses on maintaining an engine’s performance. Designed specifically for engines with 12,000-15,000 hours of operation, this kit addresses both top and bottom end components. According to Perkins, it tackles wear in gaskets and seals, addresses performance degradation, and prepares the engine for heavy usage.

The Silver Kit offers a more comprehensive engine renewal, designed for engines with 12,000-15,000 hours of use. It includes all the components of the Bronze Kit plus pistons and cylinder liners. This kit specialises in engines with significant wear in the pistons or cylinders, substantial drop in engine performance or preparing for demanding operations.

The Platinum Kit is designed for major overhauls typically required within 12,000-15,000 operating hours. With everything from the Silver Kit plus essential components including oil pump, water pump, fuel lift pump, fuel injectors, and valve train kit included, Perkins says the Platinum Kit is designed to handle major overhauls and prepare the engine for long-lasting performance.

“Perkins engines are built for the long haul, offering industry-leading performance, reliability durability and value,” says Richard Hemmings, perkins aftermarket general manager. “Our new overhaul kits for the Perkins 2000 Series allow equipment owners to select the precise mix of components they need to revitalise their engines and achieve even greater returns on their investments.”