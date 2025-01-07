Rafi releases multifunctional control console for Unimog implement carriers

On behalf of Daimler Truck, Rafi has developed a compact control console with touchscreen and optional joystick operation for the implement carriers of the new Unimog model series. The variably adjustable multi-touch system for controlling attachments and the working hydraulics is now in series production.

The core of the control system is the ergonomic centre console with integrated switching elements, which can be optimally positioned for various operating scenarios, including a driver seat side change in conjunction with a switchable steering system.

Easily customisable function keys allow for access to commonly used features and the ability to adjust control options to various attachable and mountable implements.

In addition to up to four linear joysticks with capacitive finger detection for controlling the working hydraulics, the console also features additional control wheels and memory key switches for operating attachable implements. Inside, an embedded control unit from Rafi’s Ecu range ensures rapid signal and data communication.

The 10.5″ touchscreen mounted at the head end ensures menu navigation for accessing function and status indications, as well as for configuring and customising profiles, sequences, and operating elements using touch controls. The display can be rotated, tilted and can also be folded down for storage when not in use. As an additional operating option, Rafi has designed an ergonomic joystick especially for the right hand.

The new control lever, built on the Joyscape joystick platform, features four splitters and wear-free 3D Hall sensors. It includes three customisable key switches, two rotary encoders, a sensor panel, and capacitive hand detection to prevent operating errors. The plug-in control lever can be positioned on the right-hand armrest of the driver or front passenger, as well as in the parking position on the storage compartment.