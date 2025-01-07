Molabo brings ISCAD motor technology to off-highway vehicles

German firm Molabo is introducing its new ISCAD (Intelligent Stator Cage Drive) motor technology to the off-highway, industrial and commercial vehicle markets.

According to Molabo, most electrified off-highway vehicles are built on high-voltage automotive platforms. Molabo’s ISCAD motors operate at just 48V and can deliver 25-200kW peak power and up to 150kW continuous power.

The company’s first off-highway application of this technology is the Onox, an electric tractor for light farming or homesteading applications equipped with a battery-swapping system.

The tractor integrates four 50kW Aries 50 motors – two main drives and two power take-offs (PTOs), which can power farming implements such as balers, disc harrows, mowers, diggers or grinders. The Onox tractor is currently in its final approval and testing phases.

“There were several reasons why we chose to partner with Molabo,” says Daniel Hornung, project manager for Onox. “The motor delivers approximately 40% more power than our previous generation at just 48 volts. The motor is also quite compact in design and has an integrated motor controller for simplicity.”

“After successful entries in the recreational and commercial marine segments, we’re thrilled to offer our low-voltage electric drive systems to the off-highway, industrial, agricultural and commercial segments,” adds Adrian Patzak, COO of Molabo. “In the past, low-voltage drives were only available up to 30 kW. Thanks to our patented ISCAD technology, OEMs can now develop powerful emission-free vehicles and equipment that are easy to certify, service, and maintain.”