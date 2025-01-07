Yanmar CE unveils new zero-tail swing excavators

The ViO38-7 and ViO33-7 mark the latest advancements to Yanmar CE’s zero-tail swing excavator range.

Replacing the existing ViO38-6 and ViO33-6, Yanmar says that these next-generation models boast improved performance, efficiency and operator comfort – all wrapped in a sleek and compact ‘Premium Red’ package.

Designed for a variety of applications, including civil engineering, landscaping and construction, the reimagined ViO38-7 and ViO33-7 were previewed at last year’s GaLaBau exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany.

The ViO38-7 and ViO33-7 offer substantial upgrades over their predecessors. The ViO38-7,

with an Operating Weight (OW) of 3,585kg, delivers a bucket digging force of 32.8kN at 2,200rpm, whilst the lighter ViO33-7, at 3,265kg OW, provides 30.69kN of digging force.

Both machines also benefit from hydraulic system improvements and an 18.5kW Yanmar engine resulting in a 7% improvement in excavation efficiency compared to their previous counterparts.

The boom swing angle has been improved to the left side of the machine, with an effect on the turning radius of both units. This has achieved a reduction of 115mm compared to previous models, providing operators with a wider working range. Additional changes to the lower body position and bucket shape also enhance clearing ability.

The ViO33-7’s narrow width of 1,550mm works well in congested landscapes, as does the ViO38-7’s width of 1,740 mm. According to Yanmar, both models are also highly transportable, with transport weights of 3,210 kg (cabin) and 3.090kg (canopy) for the ViO33-7, and 3,530kg (cabin) and 3,405kg (canopy) for the ViO38-7.

Yanmar says that improvements to the travel motor and hydraulic pump have enhanced the efficiency of earth removal work. Combined, these updates allow the excavators to travel faster on slopes, reducing overall travel time. The ViO33-7 now offers a maximum speed of 4.8km/h – a 7% increase in speed on level ground – and a 25% improvement in speed under load. Additionally, the standard automatic speed deceleration function contributes to a more efficient operation.

In terms of design, Yanmar says the company has responded to direct customer feedback. Both new units introduce a bold new design that merges Yanmar’s signature zero-tail swing functionality with a sleek, modern aesthetic.

The ergonomically redesigned cabins provide a more spacious and quieter environment. New additions also include a 4.3-inch colour display, optimised air conditioning vents and accessible storage options.