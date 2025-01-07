Develon to display machines at ARA show

Attendees at The ARA Show will have an opportunity to see four machines on display from Develon.

The 2025 version of The American Rental Association (The ARA) trade show is scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 1 in Las Vegas. The Develon booth will be located at 2665 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We’re pleased to be part of the American Rental Association and exhibit our equipment at the 2025 ARA Show,” says Winta Bereket, marketing manager at Develon. “Our booth will feature a mix of our compact and heavy construction equipment, plus attachments, for ARA members wanting to grow their equipment fleets in 2025 and learn about our machines from our subject matter experts.”

The DTL35 compact track loader, which was unveiled last year, offers 115.3HP. When working in tight spaces, the DTL35 can be paired with the Develon DX35Z-7 mini-excavator. According to Develon, this zero tail swing mini-excavator offers enhanced digging and lifting capabilities, and it comes standard with an enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning.

The DL220-7 wheel loader is the ideal size for many contractors who need to rent a high-performing wheel loader to supplement their construction equipment fleets. It comes standard with Develon‘s Transparent Bucket technology.

Last on display was the DD100 dozer which, Develon claims, is easy to operate, offers low maintenance costs and has designed for improved operator visibility.