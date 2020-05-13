Decision called for postponement of Stage V transition

To stress the urgent need for a political decision on the postponement of the Stage V transition deadlines a number of influential MEPs recently submitted on a priority question for written answer to the European Commission. The deadline for answering priority questions is three weeks from notification. A reply is expected by mid-May.

The initiative has been led by MEP Carlo Calenda, leading MEP in the Industry Committee and responsible for the report on the future of European Industry. In addition to Mr Calenda, the initiative was co-signed by MEP Maria da Graça Carvalho, EPP Coordinator in the ITRE Committee and Co-Chair of the Sustainable, Long-term Investments & Competitive European Industry Intergroup, and Jens Geier, leader of the SPD party in the S&D group. The priority question as submitted can be viewed below.

Other MEPs have taken additional initiatives to show their support to industry. All the MEPs insist on the need for the European Commission to act swiftly and decisively to prevent additional negative consequences on the construction machinery sector.

Request in full

Subject: Urgent action needed for manufacturers: the non-road mobile machinery case

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the EU economy, and in particular its manufacturing capacity.

In order to limit the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis, the EU must support the most affected sectors by allowing flexibility in some of its strictest rules.

An example of these rules are the deadlines outlined in Regulation (EU) 2016/1628 and Regulation (EU) 2018/0985 on exhaust emissions. According to these rules, manufacturers have until 30 June 2020 to produce non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) and tractors fitted with transition engines (56kW-130kW). Then, they have until 31 December 2020 to put these machines on the EU market.

Given the disruption to the supply of components and the shutdown of production sites, manufacturers will not be able to meet these deadlines. In the worst case scenario, with limited recycling capacity, thousands of engines and components may have to be scrapped. This will incur high environmental costs and lost revenues.

1. Is the Commission considering postponing the deadlines in Regulation (EU) 2016/1628 and Regulation (EU) 2018/0985?

2. Does it consider a 12 month postponement enough to urgently solve the manufacturers’ issue?