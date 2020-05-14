AEM connects manufacturers with PPE

As communities, states, and companies decide whether and when to re-open for business in this unusual time of pandemic-induced isolation, one question weighs heaviest on decision makers: Once we decide to re-open, how do we do it safely?

Starting today , the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and The Marek Group are teaming up to provide a hub for businesses to find COVID-19 supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing supplies, and display graphics to promote and protect safety in the workplace.

“AEM has been at the forefront of promoting workplace safety and connecting companies with the resources needed to keep everyone safe in the construction and agriculture industries for decades,” said Jaime Vos, director of Safety Materials Program at AEM. “For manufacturers and other businesses, the health and safety of their employees and customers in the workplace is paramount. We’re providing access to safety supplies to support them during this critical time.”

AEM members and AEM Safety Materials Program customers are eligible for a ten percent discount on all COVID-19 supplies at the AEM Store. People needing to place larger or recurring orders should call (262) 549-8931. AEM’s online store, will provide everything from signage, to floor graphics, to face shields and masks, to hand sanitizer for orders of any size. All orders will be fulfilled by The Marek Group, located in Wisconsin.

“We have been partners with AEM for twenty of the fifty years we’ve been in business, so we have earned trust in our ability to deliver as promised,” said Fuzzy Marek, CEO of The Marek Group. “The importance of personal protective equipment speaks for itself. However, display graphics that communicate best practices and company safety policies are also important and effective at protecting the safety of your colleagues and customers. Just as important, many of these supplies are made in the USA.”