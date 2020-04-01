Covid-19 significantly impacting 60% of European construction equipment industry

Recent findings from a CECE flash survey paint a gloomy picture for the European CE Industry facing the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ad-hoc flash survey ran between 23rd and 27th March and gathered input from a representative group of industry leaders assessing the impact and delivering their perception on the business perspective.

With 32% of respondents pointing to significant reduction and 30% reporting factory closures, it is evident that the impact on production and manufacturing is already severe. Only 3% report not being effected at all.