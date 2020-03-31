CNH Industrial withdraws financial outlook for 2020

In light of the current of macro-economic environment triggered by the global spread of the Covid-19 virus and the resulting market uncertainty, CNH Industrial has withdrawn its financial outlook for 2020.

In previous challenging circumstances, CNH has demonstrated that it is able to react promptly while maintaining a firm grip on its financial position. Accordingly, the company is currently evaluating all possible actions to reduce costs and protect its financial position and liquidity.

Management has worked diligently in the last few years in order to attain investment grade status from the three main rating agencies. Its available liquidity position at December end 2019 was $11.2 billion, the highest level in company history, providing a solid cash base and headroom within its credit facilities to navigate such an uncertain and challenging environment.

Despite these exceptional circumstances, the CNH is continuing to implement measures to guarantee the health and safety of its employees, in line with all national directives, and the continuity of its business operations.

Suspension

It is in this context that CNH Industrial also announced that it is suspending the majority of its manufacturing operations in North and South America for a two-week period from 30th March.

In North America, the impacted sites manufacture construction and agricultural equipment but most component facilities will remain operational at low speed, in order to ensure the continuation of supply to the company’s other manufacturing facilities in North America – specifically those that are deemed essential by the U.S. Government. North American parts depots and most dealer locations will also remain open to maintain uninterrupted service to customers. CNH Industrial is working closely with union leaders to implement the temporary shutdowns and the re-opening of the plants.

In South America, the impacted sites manufacture construction and agricultural equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrains. South American parts depots and the majority of dealerships will continue to provide uninterrupted service to their customers. CNH Industrial is working closely with governments and union leaders to implement these actions.