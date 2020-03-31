TTi invests in latest off-road technology

As the off-road vehicle market expands, TTI, Inc., continues to invest in the latest technology to support the demands of agriculture, construction, recreational and other off-road vehicle OEM’s.

The broad portfolio covers connectors that are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the commercial vehicle industry and off-road applications as well as position and Hall-effect sensors and sensor products that are developed specifically for applications where reliability and durability are a priority.

Where high levels of sealing performance are a requirement, customers should consider TTI’s offerings from one of the world’s largest ranges of panel mount indicators, designed and manufactured to meet high standards of endurance, high performance, and harsh environments.

One highlight is TE Connectivity’s DR-25 Heat Shrinkable Tubing. Specially formulated for the harsh environment as jacketing material for military ground vehicle cables and harnesses as well as motorsport cable harnesses it provides an optimum of high temperature fluid and long-term heat resistance. In addition, it is resistant to aviation and diesel fuels, hydraulic fluids and lubricating oils.

For more information, check out TTI’s off-road portfolio or download the new TTI Commercial & Off-Road Vehicle application guide here