New tire offers improved loader performance

Alliance Tire Group (ATG) has announced the release of the Alliance 321 Plus, a new series of heavy-duty tires for backhoe and compact wheel loaders.

Thanks to the tires’ high tread depth, robust tread design, wide lugs, and heat resistant compounds (HRC), the new premium offer in the R-4 bias tire range delivers superior results. High traction, strong resistance against damage and wear along with excellent durability – all together clearly improving the performance of important construction work horses such as backhoe loaders and compact wheel loaders.

“As diagonal industrial R-4 tire, the new Alliance 321 Plus complements our tire portfolio with a premium offering that ensures smooth and efficient operations of backhoe and compact wheel loaders under all circumstances. Heat resistant compounds provide for excellent durability even under challenging heavy-duty conditions”, said Angelo Noronha, president EMEA at Alliance Tire Group.

Special tread design

In addition to using special compounds, development engineers at Alliance Tire Group deliberately worked on the tread design: The robust tread pattern features a high tread depth for an extended non-skid-depth tire life along with optimum performance on construction sites, farms and any other field of operation. Rather wide lugs were chosen for improved resistance against buckling, tearing and cracking, whilst narrow gaps prevent stone entrapping between lugs during operation. As the Alliance 321 Plus was originally developed as top performer in high temperature regions such as Middle East, Africa or India, for example, heat resistant compounds were used – thus also ensuring heavy-duty capabilities of this tire in temperate climate zones.

All planned sizes of the new and highly durable Alliance 321 Plus have now been released. This includes sizes 12.0/70-16, 12.5/80-18, 15.5/60-18 and 17.5/65-20 as well as 380/80-24 (14.9- 24), 440/80-24 (16.9-24), 480/80-24 (18.4-24), 480/80-26 (18.4-26) and 440/80-28 (16.9-28). A superior new development in terms of weight, tread depth, lug width etc., the 321 Plus tire range compliments Alliance Tire Group’s familiar 533 range as a premium offering.