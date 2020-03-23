Caterpillar unveils four new backhoe loaders

Caterpillar has announced the production of four new backhoe loader models that promise to build on the success of the Cat F2 Series backhoe loaders.

The new line consists of the Cat 428, 432, 434 and the 444 models, replacing the 428F2, 432F2, 434F2 and the 444F2 machines respectively. The new Cat backhoe loaders offer similar model platforms throughout the line to deliver component commonality and operating similarities throughout range. These machines will also display the new Cat trade dress and nomenclature, which removes model suffixes.

A redesigned operator control system incorporates analog machine gauges with a colour LCD information display that is soft key controlled for simple navigation. Informational icon pop-ups offer quick navigation between operating modes, while full text diagnostic descriptions simplify machine troubleshooting and maintenance. The new series’ enhanced security system disables the engine, transmission and hydraulic system until a valid passcode is entered via the LCD operator control screen.

Pilot controls are available on the 428 and 434 as an option and new seat mounted controls that provide the operator with more comfort and control are now standard on the 432 and the 444.

More efficiency

The Cat C3.6 engine meets EU Stage V emission standards. The engine consists of a service-free Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emission solution with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and diesel particulate filter (DPF). The 428 is available with a 55 kW engine, replacing the 427F2, and requires only a DPF to meet the EU Stage V emission standards. The DPF is designed to deliver reliable operation throughout the machine’s service life.

Lowering operating costs, the engine delivers up to 10 percent improved fuel economy compared to the F2 Series engine. All models in the new backhoe loader line feature standard 4-wheel drive with rear differential lock for improved traction in poor ground conditions.

Selectable power management modes offer the operator a choice of Economy Mode and Standard Mode for good engine performance and increased fuel savings or Standard Plus Mode to boost machine performance by maximising backhoe implement speeds. A new powershift transmission will be available as an option on the 428 and 434 and fitted as standard on the 432. The new powershift enables easier on-the-go gear shifting for the operator. The 444 will continue to be fitted with a fully automatic transmission as standard.

All new models feature adjustable auxiliary hydraulic flow to the backhoe, so machine hydraulics can be fine-tuned to meet the operating specifications of attachments. To increase machine utilisation, the new Cat line can be equipped from the factory or as a field installed kit with optional Integrated Tool carrier loader couplers (IT) for fast work-tool changes. These new backhoe loaders are compatible with F2 series attachments, eliminating the need to purchase new attachments, lowering operating costs.

Offering remote data monitoring through VisionLink®, the latest Cat Product Link™ comes standard on these new models to maximise machine uptime. Customers can customise machine operating data gathered like fuel usage, payload summaries, scheduled service reminders and fault code alerts, to meet specific needs for improved fleet management.

Enhanced 428 and 434 performance

New boom cylinders, available as an option, on the 428 and the 434, offer up to 25 percent more boom lift capability to enhance operating performance. New seat-mounted controls on the 432 and 444 stay with the operator when turning the seat to control loader and backhoe functions for more ergonomic and comfortable operation. This arrangement permits Dual Mode for more efficient machine repositioning. Dual Mode also allows the operator to sit at an offset angle while controlling the machine for improved visibility.

For the first time on a Cat backhoe loader a new, optional, touchscreen LCD display enables the operator to interact with machine functions to quickly change key operating functions such as pattern control and hydraulic control settings.

Available from May 2020 the new 428, 432, 434 and 444 will set the new standard in backhoe loader comfort and performance.