New Holland launches its most powerful compact track loader

New Holland Construction has launched the C362, its largest and most powerful compact track loader. The machine offers 114 gross horsepower, a rated operating capacity of 6,200 lbs. and a breakout force of 12,900 lbs.

Track loaders have become an essential tool and necessary investment. They are also is a key part of New Holland’s brand DNA, and this year the company recognises 50 years of innovation and leadership in this sector.

Starting from the outside, the C362’s new frame design is built to last with a heavy-duty steel rear door and rear hood. Bucket cylinders are mounted on the front of the boom arms to increase ingress clearance and add even more pounds of bucket breakout force.

The patented New Holland Super Boom vertical lift design optimizes the C362 for lift-and-carry operations. With greater dump reach and height, customers can easily load high-sided truck boxes or hoppers. Full 360-degree visibility comes with the C362’s low-profile Super Boom arm and shoulder design, an integrated rear camera, and new LED front work lights. Operators can see even more with the C362’s large glass door, lower front-door threshold and see-through area on the cab roof. No matter the job, the C362 provides maximum efficiency and safety.

The low-profile undercarriage design eases cleanout, reduces noise, and increase durability. It also provides an extended track life and smoother ride due to the steel-embedded tracks rolling on the rubber instead of steel.

The in-cab 8-inch LCD display gives operators a quick look at engine settings and performance information. The EZ EH custom screen settings allows for easy navigation and quick operation adjustments. The display also provides greater visibility to the rear of the loader for an efficient, safer operation.

The C362 is also built with electro-hydraulic controls featuring multiple speed and sensitivity settings, including creep mode and automatic straight-line tracking. Creep mode, a slow-speed option, gives the operator greater control for slow-speed operations such as trenching and cold-planing with speed thresholds of one to 100 increments. Automatic straight-line tracking improves productivity and precision as it keeps a straight working and traveling path in uneven terrain.