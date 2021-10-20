Startups to showcase at Agritechnica’s AgrifutureLab

Hall 13 at Agritechnica 2022 will be the venue for young, innovative companies from the agricultural machinery sector. More than 34 exhibitors from 12 countries have already registered for the DLG-AgrifutureLab, a showcase area for startups that sparked much inspiration and interest when introduced two years ago by trade fair organiser DLG, the German Agricultural Society.

“Our industry, agriculture, is characterized by the entrepreneurial attitude that farmers exude. The DLG-AgrifutureLab which we launched in 2019 captures this perfectly through the incredible energy and enthusiasm that ideas flowing freely at high speed foster,” says Freya von Czettritz, project manager of Agritechnica.

In addition to mentoring programs for company founders, various business startup support services will be available. Presentations on current topics in the agricultural high-tech sector will be presented on DLG’s newly launched digital platform, DLG-Connect, in the run-up to Agritechnica. Video recordings are already available on the topics of “Carbon Farming” and “Agricultural Biotechnology”.

Companies exhibiting in DLG-AgrifutureLab (as of 14.10.21)

Ark Vision Systems GmbH & Co. KG

AutoAgri AS

Cascade Drives AB

cropspot GmbH

Dahlia Robotics GmbH

Donghua International B.V.*

DTES2 UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

EFOS d.o.o.

Escarda Technologies GmbH

FAE GROUP S.p.A.*

FlowerChecker s.r.o.

FlyPard Analytics GmbH product name – GeoPard Agriculture

FrachtPilot

Geocledian GmbH

HelloSolution GmbH & Co. KG

HR Agrartechnik GmbH

KLIM – Carbon Farmed Solutions GmbH

Muddy Machines LTD*

Nanolike SAS

NUFARM Deutschland GmbH

Optronia GmbH

Perfect Fit Solutions

Phytoprove Pflanzenanalytik UG

RootCamp GmbH

SENCROP SAS*

Si-Ware Systems

SONEAN AGCUMEN*

Studford Agtech Ltd Ag-drive

TERZ Industrial Electronics GmbH

Ullmanna s.r.o.

World from Space – DynaCrop

xFarm Srl

* Participant in the technical program only