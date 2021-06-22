Merlo introduces new rotating turret telehandlers

Italian-based OEM Merlo has unveiled its new rotating turret models. The R70.24 S-Plus and the R70.28 S-Plus Merlo Roto models deliver heavy-duty weight capacity (15,400 lbs.) and lift heights that meet the most demanding job site requirements, all within a compact footprint.

The R70.24 S-Plus has an 80’ lift height, and the R70.28 S-Plus lifts up to 92’. Both machines have nimble maneuverability thanks to the hydrostatic transmission (up to 25 mph) with its electronic Eco Power Drive control and three steering modes. The EPD allows the RPM to vary, independent of the speed of the machine. The Load Sensing and Flow Sharing hydraulic circuits seamlessly supply multiple, simultaneous boom movements with rapid 360° turret rotation for precision load placement.

The chassis is surrounded by a 3” ring of steel. This lowers the center of gravity, provides greater protection of the machine, and supplies perfect weight distribution. The robust Iveco 4 cylinder engine delivers 170 HP.

Supplementing Merlo’s well-known 360° operator view (over 46 square feet of glass surface for brightness and visibility) is the 20° tilting cab. This tilting cab ensures an operator has continuous visual sightlines of the boom and its load. Access to Roto cabs is now easier and safer with the addition of handles and steps on both sides of the turret.

A wide split-door leads into a spacious command center. The cab air filtration, with its HEPA filter, is located on the side of the cab. The 8-vent AC/heat system efficiently delivers optimal airflow.

Designed for premium operator efficiency, The S-Plus Rotos have a touch-control SMART multi-functional armrest; two horizontal capacitive sensitive joysticks; an easy access dashboard. Functional controls, such as independent stabilizer placement and machine suspension, are integrated into the armrest. The cab is mounted on isolation pads, reducing noise and vibration. Plus, the no flex boom’s Tac-lock system is safely controlled from the cab for quick, safe attachment of accessories. These Rotos come prearranged for manbasket and remote control.

The Advanced Safety System (ASCS) incorporates the best of Merlo telehandler safety systems. The ASCS collects and analyzes real-time data of the Roto’s parameters—stabilizer position (65 sensors), boom extension angle, turret position, carriage rotation, load position, and weight—to be displayed on the highly visible LCD. The active suspension system automatically corrects the machine’s position in relation to the terrain.

The four independent, multi-positional stabilizers can be individually deployed for precise placement on tight job sights. Merlo stabilizers are designed to tightly retract keeping compact the footprint for safe jobsite movement. The load indicator display reflects the necessary data for safe load placement, with or without stabilizer activation.