Doosan launches new DX225LC-7 crawler excavator

Doosan has unveiled the first of the company’s new generation medium-sized Stage V compliant excavators – the new DX225LC-7 23 tonne crawler model. The DX225LC-7 is the first Doosan excavator of this size to feature the company’s innovative D-Ecopower virtual bleed off (VBO) technology, providing operators with higher productivity and around 7% lower fuel consumption per hour than the previous Stage IV model, as well as smoother controls.

In addition to higher performance and cost savings, the DX225LC-7 excavator offers more new features as standard than other machines on the market, many of which are common to the other new medium-sized excavators to be launched in the near future and build on the very successful design of the previous generation machines. The new features provide major enhancements in machine controllability, versatility, operator comfort, uptime and return on investment, with a strong focus on increased productivity and robustness.

New heavier counterweight

In the DX225LC-7, the new features include a 14% heavier 4.9 tonne standard counterweight particularly suited for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators. The heavier counterweight also contributes to the higher lifting and digging capacities of the DX225LC-7 compared to the previous generation model. The DX225LC-7 also incorporates as standard a new lifting eye that forms part of the casting for the push link for the bucket attachment at the end of the arm. The new lifting eye has a maximum capacity of 5 tonne and has a special bush insert to prevent deformation of the lifting hole.

Complementing the increased stability provided by the new counterweight, the DX225LC-7 introduces a new smart hydraulic system that offers an improvement of around 30% in attachment work, compared to previous excavator models. The new system applies a smart hydraulic logic for optimal distribution of the hydraulic flow rate when both the arm and attachment are working simultaneously, with a new priority valve and an additional hydraulic line maintaining continuous hydraulic flow to the attachment, even when the arm is being used.

New tiltrotator mode

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the DX225LC-7, which can be selected to ensure an optimized hydraulic flow and helps to maximize the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. This new tiltrotator mode is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

Fine swing function

Another standard new feature is the Fine Swing function which minimizes the shaking that a lifted object undergoes at the start or stop of a swing movement with the excavator, to increase the safety of nearby workers and to prevent damage caused by the object falling from the excavator.

When Fine Swing activates, the overrun disappears, allowing the DX225LC-7 to smoothly reach maximum swing speed, whilst removing the shock from the turn reversal at the moment of stopping, resulting in a smooth stop.

Increased comfort and controllability

The state-of-the-art cab on the DX225LC-7 excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Key new features in and around the cab:

New 8-inch touch screen, providing more information via a 30% larger screen

DAB audio (Handsfree and Bluetooth)

Smart keyless start system

Leatherette Cooling Seat with seat belt warning alarm

Parallel wiper system and new design pedals

Improved air flow for defrosting and air conditioning

9 x LED work lights as standard

4 more LED lamps as an option

AVM – Around View Monitor with 360° cameras (option)

Ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles (option)

Doosan D-Ecopower technology

Doosan’s D-Ecopower technology utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to accomplish increases of up to 26% in productivity and the 7% fuel consumption improvements, depending on the mode selected. A closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

Improved feedback to the operator through the joystick results in improved machine control and less operator fatigue. The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

Stage V Engine

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the new DX225LC-7 excavator is powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06V diesel engine, providing 129 kW (174 HP) at 1800 RPM. The DL06V engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced.

This is combined with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8000 hours.