Massey Ferguson unveils new telehandler range

Massey Ferguson has launched a new range of six telehandlers in its popular TH Series, with a host of fresh options and a redesigned cab.

Taking some influence from the new MF 8S tractor series, this latest generation features a similar stylish cab and a number of new features including in the transmission. The engineers focused on the operator with additional automation for the boom suspension, parking brake, boom height setting and third hydraulic function controls.

All models are powered by advanced four-cylinder, Stage V engines, with power increasing to 135hp on the MF TH 6534, MF TH 7038 and MF TH 8043, while remaining at 100hp for the other models; MF TH 6030, MF TH 7030 and MF TH 7035.

The two nimble semi-compact models TH 6030 and TH 7030, measuring just 2.1m wide by 2.1m high, are ideal for working in confined spaces and traditional farm buildings. These two machines and the larger, MF TH 7035 have a 100 litre/min hydraulic flow providing a 3t lift capacity.

The MF TH 6030 can hoist loads to 6m and up to 7m for the MF TH 7030 while the larger MF TH 7035 has a 3.5t lift capacity up to 7m.

All models are equipped with 190 litre/min load-sensing hydraulics and, depending on model, offer lift heights from 6.5m up to 7.5m and lift capacities of 3.4t up to 4.3t on the MF TH 8043, which can also be equipped with a 3,500 litre capacity bucket.

This latest generation MF TH Series introduces a completely new way to operate the hydrostatic transmission, which is fitted to all models. Now, with the addition of the new hand throttle, operators can set the desired engine speed and then use the pedal to vary the travel speed of the telehandler.

Enhanced control is offered by the Dynamic Drive, which changes the shuttle aggressiveness and throttle response. This enables operators to choose how quickly or slowly the transmission responds to match the application or conditions.

Other improvements to the unique four-range transmission enable it to respond more smoothly and precisely to millimetre accuracy.