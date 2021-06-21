TYRI honoured by John Deere

One year after being inducted into the John Deere Hall of Fame, lighting giant TYRI has been awarded Partner level status, making TYRI UK a John Deere Excellence Partner for six consecutive years.

Achieving Excellence Partner-level status with John Deere Construction and Forestry is the highest honour available from John Deere as a supplier and shows a commitment to providing products and service of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

“We are extremely proud of our performance over the last 6 years supporting John Deere Construction and Forestry and look forward to repeating this level of service through 2021 and onwards,” said Michael Bradley, managing director, TYRI UK. “We work hard to supply all our customers with the same high level of delivery and quality products, and it is an honour to be recognised by John Deere Construction and Forestry for our commitment to customer service.”