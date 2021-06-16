New Holland powers up compact tractor offering with launch of Stage V Boomer range

New Holland Agriculture has launched the new Stage V-compliant Boomer tractor range, which packs a bigger performance while maintaining its compact size. New features further improve the tractors’ efficiency and operator comfort.

Extended line-up with new models

The Boomer range has been extended with two new Class 3 models, the 47 hp Boomer 45 and the 57 hp Boomer 55, so that it covers the power segment close to 60 hp. The more powerful offering further increases the Boomer’s versatility, as they can take on with greater ease the most demanding operations typical of this range – from mowing to transport and other duties such as light tillage, sweeping and snow clearance.

New cabin across the range and superior comfort

All Class 2 and Class 3 models are now available with the high-comfort Boomer Suite, which offers outstanding visibility and ergonomic controls. The renewed dashboard features a new vehicle speed LCD readout shown on the instrument panel, which facilitates operation.

The new Boomer range also enhances operator comfort and reduces fatigue with a host of features. On models with hydrostatic transmission, they include the standard Cruise Control. Class 3 cab models featuring this transmission also offer the new Servo Hydraulic Assist option, which reduces the effort required to operate the pedal to a minimum.

More efficiency and productivity in the same compact package

Models with hydrostatic transmission are now available with the EZ Speed function, which coordinates the forward hydrostatic pedal and engine speed, resulting in greater efficiency and versatility. When the operator activates it and the hand throttle is in the low position, the engine will speed up when the hydrostatic pedal is pushed. This ensures they have the right engine speed and the right ground speed available whenever they need it. This is very useful in applications where, for example, the operator wishes to maintain a low noise level when the tractor is stopped and increase engine speed only when the tractor begins to move. The function can also be deactivated, enabling the operator to manage independently the hand throttle lever and hydrostatic pedal in PTO applications where they need to maintain a specific engine speed to in order to ensure the required PTO speed.

A new Auto PTO feature, easy to activate with a switch, automatically turns off the PTO when the three-point hitch is raised and re-engages when it is lowered. This not only enhances the operator’s comfort but also reduces fatigue and speeds up work in applications where the rear lift needs to be raised and lowered frequently, resulting in higher productivity.

Extensive choice

“The Boomer range is the perfect combination of ease of use, efficiency and comfort in a compact package,” said Edoardo Ronco, product marketing manager Europe, compact tractors. “It offers customers an extensive choice of models covering a wide variety of applications that require supreme versatility and manoeuvrability in a small tractor – from landscaping to golf course maintenance, from hobby and part-time farmers to homeowners, from horticulture and greenhouse cultivation to orchards and vineyards. The new Stage V range delivers more performance and efficiency, but also significant benefits for the operator which include a wider choice of models available with the high-comfort cab.”