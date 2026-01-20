Magni expands rotating telescopic handler range

Magni Telescopic Handlers has expanded its range of 8-tonne rotating telescopic handlers with the introduction of the new RTH 8.35 TC and RTH 8.39 TC models.

Magni says these new versions with tilting cabs represent an evolution of the existing rotating telescopic handlers.

The new RTH 8.35 TC maintains a lifting capacity of 8,000kg, maximum working height of 34.9m and 175kW. The main feature of this model is the cab, which can be tilted from 0° to +21°, offering the operator greater visibility during operations at heights.

The machine also features an on-board system with a 12″ touch screen display, automatic attachment recognition via RFID and integrated diagnostics.

Magni says the RTH 8.39 TC is the ideal solution for those who require a maximum working height of up to 38.8m, without sacrificing the same load capacity of 8,000kg and engine power of 175kW. This model also features a tilting cab for improved visibility and control, as well as all the safety and comfort systems typical of the TC range.

Both models integrate seamlessly into the RTH family, offering 360° continuous rotation, advanced load control systems and predisposition for work platforms.

Image: Magni