Husco appoints new president of off-highway division

Husco, a specialist in hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for the automotive and off-highway vehicle industries, has named a new president for its off-highway division.

Tom Hunter succeeds Bob Mortensen who is taking on the role of executive vice president until his planned retirement in late 2026.

Hunter, who began his career with Husco as an intern in 1993, will report to CEO Austin Ramirez. Mortensen will continue to assist Hunter with the transition and advise Ramirez while working on special projects for the company. The transition became effective 1 January.

“As we deliberately execute our long-term succession plan, I congratulate Bob on his well-deserved retirement later this year and I am thrilled to welcome Tom into his new role,” says Ramirez. “Tom’s comprehensive knowledge of our business and proven leadership will help Husco continue to drive growth and innovation as we strengthen our position in the off-highway market.”

Mortensen’s 25 years at Husco included leading the off-highway division through a period of global expansion, notably the successful launch of production operations in Iowa, Wisconsin, China and India. He oversaw business development, manufacturing and supply chain for the division, serving OEMs in the earthmoving, material handling and agricultural sectors.

“Husco has been a remarkably rewarding part of my life for more than two decades, and I am proud of everything we have achieved together,” says Mortensen. “The Off-Highway division will be in capable hands with Tom, along with the entire team that together has made our success possible.”

Hunter has served in senior leadership roles that include general manager in Shanghai, managing director of European Operations, and vice president of Global Business Development.

“I am honored to take on this new role as we continue to build on the strong foundation Bob has established,” says Hunter. “Bob’s commitment to our people and our culture is a key reason I and so many others have been able to build rewarding careers at Husco. Having grown with Husco since the very first days of my career, I am excited to continue advancing the division, driving growth, strengthening global partnerships and supporting our talented teams worldwide.”

Image: Husco