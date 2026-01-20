Covi Electric launches new range of PDUs for off-highway electric vehicles

Covi Electric is introducing its complete range of power distribution units (PDUs). The company says its advanced systems are designed to intelligently manage power distribution in electric vehicles for the agricultural, constructon, logistics, eMobility and municipal sectors.

According to Covi, the new range stands out for full customisation to vehicle architecture, intelligent diagnostics, solid-state switching and rugged enclosures designed to ensure ease of integration and long-term durability even in the most extreme operating environments.

The Covi range includes four models – S, M, L and XL – with operating voltages from 48V up to 800VDC and rated currents up to 500A, to meet diﬀerent application requirements.

Covi says the range offers continuous monitoring and protection against overloads and short circuits, performance optimisation to extend range and improve reliability, integrated communication via CANopen and SAE J1939, and IP66/IP67 environmental protection to withstand dust, moisture and temperatures from -20°C to +50°C.

“We want to make things easy for our customers and that is exactly why we have developed an integrated process that starts with data acquisition of the machine through physical inspection at the Vehicle Prototype Hub (VPH), via on-site measurements or the completion of specific dedicated forms, then continues with a commercial oﬀer complete with all technical specifications, and finally leads to full production with the sharing of three-dimensional project drawings,” says Alessandro Benevelli, Covi Electric CGO.

Image: Covi Electric