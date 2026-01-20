Kleemann’s new Pro Line screening plant to make debut at ConExpo

At ConExpo, Kleemann will be representing the materials processing sector at the Wirtgen exhibition area (Outdoor area, Silver Lot SV2415).

Making its North American debut will be the OEM’s Mobiscreen MSS 1102 Pro scalper, a new Pro Line screening plant. The plant, designed for processing materials at rates of up to 750t/h, is ideal for use in quarries.

The plant control concept reduces the risk of operating errors and minimises operator training time. Additionally, Kleemann says all relevant functions can be operated from a safe distance, thereby ensuring a higher level of occupational safety.

Thanks to the optional Dual Power drive, the MSS 1102 Pro can also be operated all electrically.

The Kleemann screening plants can now also be equipped with Spective Connect. This digital application provides operators with all relevant data such as speed, consumption values and fill levels directly on their smartphone. The stockpile monitoring function provides a display of the current status of material stockpiles making the work easier and increases productivity.

Image: Kleemann