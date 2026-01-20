The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Construction

Kleemann’s new Pro Line screening plant to make debut at ConExpo

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Kleemann's Mobiscreen MSS 1102 Pro scalper
ABOVE: Kleemann's Mobiscreen MSS 1102 Pro scalper

At ConExpo, Kleemann will be representing the materials processing sector at the Wirtgen exhibition area (Outdoor area, Silver Lot SV2415).

Making its North American debut will be the OEM’s Mobiscreen MSS 1102 Pro scalper, a new Pro Line screening plant. The plant, designed for processing materials at rates of up to 750t/h, is ideal for use in quarries.

The plant control concept reduces the risk of operating errors and minimises operator training time. Additionally, Kleemann says all relevant functions can be operated from a safe distance, thereby ensuring a higher level of occupational safety.

Thanks to the optional Dual Power drive, the MSS 1102 Pro can also be operated all electrically.

The Kleemann screening plants can now also be equipped with Spective Connect. This digital application provides operators with all relevant data such as speed, consumption values and fill levels directly on their smartphone. The stockpile monitoring function provides a display of the current status of material stockpiles making the work easier and increases productivity.

Image: Kleemann

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts