LiuGong unveils new heavyweight 995F excavator

Following analysis of customer requirements and extensive testing in demanding mine and quarry applications, LiuGong has introduced the all-new 95-tonne 995F excavator.

Targeted at heavyweight mining, quarrying and demolition applications where cost per tonne, reliability, operator safety and comfort are the key considerations, the 995F is powered by an 18.1-litre Perkins engine producing 447kW of power with low engine revs and high torque, and is said to deliver class-leading tear-out forces.

To further improve cycle times, operating precision and fuel efficiency, the 995F features three operating modes: Eco, Standard, and Power, whilst its 10 engine speeds allow the operator to balance power and efficiency to meet the application’s requirements. The excavator also features an advanced variable electro-hydraulic system, which adjusts the flow distribution according to the operating conditions.

“The new 995F – the first model in our large-excavator F-Series range – not only delivers the toughness and reliability you would expect from LiuGong, but also excels in controllability and comfort, so it is perfectly matched to the demands of customers and operators in the European market,” said Harry Mellor, excavator product manager for LiuGong Europe.

Moreover, the 995F comes with increased functionality, including boom float assistance. With two operating modes for loading and breaking, the boom is allowed to lower under its own weight, which reduces fuel consumption, prevents damage and increases operator comfort.

To cope with the toughest operating conditions, the 995F’s heavy-duty, variable-gauge undercarriage features high-strength forged sprockets and large-diameter idlers with thickened wearing layers, whilst deep-profile double-grouser track plates provide longevity and higher traction when travelling.

The 995F is also available in a specially tailored demolition version – 995FDM – complete with bucket cylinder guard, swing-open Level II FOPS guard, plus rotation pipework and an attachment drain line.

With an all-new spacious cab design, the 995F provides a high level of protection, visibility and comfort, with a fully adjustable luxury heated seat, all-round climate control and plenty of storage space. An 8in LCD touchscreen display with additional jog dial offers simple and intuitive access to all of the machine’s functions and key data.

Howard Dale, chairman of LiuGong Europe, is confident that LiuGong have given customers in the heavyweight sector something to think about: “We see the launch of the new 995F as part of our commitment to add value to our customers’ businesses,” he said. “With this new heavyweight model, we can now offer them a wider range of top-quality, tough machines designed for Europe. The 995F is proof that we are not just listening to our customers, we are delivering for them too.”