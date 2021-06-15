Kobelco launches next-gen 20-tonne excavator

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe has announced the launch of its new SK210LC-11 and SK210NLC-11 (narrow undercarriage variant) to its extensive line-up of high quality construction machinery.

The next-gen SK210(N)LC-11 delivers superior performance, greater efficiency and productivity and follows Kobelco’s elegant Performance X Design concept for excellent operator-based operability and comfort in this competitive class.

The machine’s higher operating weight (21,900-23,500kg) leads to increased stability and superior

lifting capacity vs the previous model. When fitted with the standard counterweight (4,300kg), the

SK210LC-11 is ideally suited for general construction and economic transportation (a requirement in

some areas), while the optional heavy counterweight (4,900kg) can be fitted for heavy-duty

performance such as handling heavy or complex attachments, like tilt rotators.

Like many of Kobelco’s heavy excavators, the SK210(N)LC-11 has three work modes: Eco, S

and H mode for optimum balance between high performance and economy and low fuel consumption

(the average fuel consumption of the SK210LC-10 in Europe is currently 10.1litres/hour).

The new SK210(N)LC-11 benefits from improved durability; major components have been reviewed and improvements have been made to ensure stable performance. For example, the machine’s right and left side panels and rear supports have been made thicker to enhance body rigidity, while the increased diameter of the bucket cylinder rod pin contributes to enhanced durability for various attachments.

As part of Kobelco’s Performance X Design concept, also seen on the SK75/85MSR-7 and

newly launched SK500/530LC-11 models, the SK210(N)LC-11’s cabin, ergonomics and safety

features are enhanced. The Kobelco-branded Grammer air suspended seat, which moves together

with the armrests and hydraulic controls for reduction of operator fatigue, provides excellent shock

absorption and superior ride comfort. The operator can move the levers horizontally without twisting

their wrist, while the newly upgraded hydraulic control system responds to shorter lever strokes to

deliver a swifter, more precise movement and improved lever operability.

“The 20-tonne excavator market is extremely competitive, but the new Kobelco SK210(N)LC11 more than holds its own against the competition,” said product manager, Peter Stuijt. “Promoting an excellent balance between performance and machine stability, the SK210(N)LC-11 delivers superior lifting performance and fuel consumption, while the machine’s interior has been beautifully designed with the operator in mind.”