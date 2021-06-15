WEBINAR: iVT/Volvo event to focus on hydrogen’s role in decarbonising off-highway

A forthcoming round table discussion hosted by iVT and Volvo Construction Equipment will consider the importance of hydrogen fuel cell technology in off-road development, the crucial role relationships with stakeholders will play, and what you need to know when moving to hydrogen.

The hour-long free event, titled Why Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology will be Crucial in Decarbonising the Off-Highway Industry, will take place on Wednesday June 30th, 2pm BST.

The panel consists of Thomas Bitter, head of technology with Volvo CE and overseer of the company’s first Fuel Cell Test Lab – and Carolina Diez Ferrer, head of advanced engineering programmes, Volvo CE and responsible for setting the technology direction towards new sustainable solutions. The event will be chaired by iVT editor, Tom Stone.