WEBINAR: iVT/Volvo event to focus on hydrogen’s role in decarbonising off-highway

A forthcoming round table discussion hosted by iVT and Volvo Construction Equipment will consider the importance of hydrogen fuel cell technology in off-road development, the crucial role relationships with stakeholders will play, and what you need to know when moving to hydrogen.
The hour-long free event, titled Why Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology will be Crucial in Decarbonising the Off-Highway Industry, will take place on Wednesday June 30th, 2pm BST.
The panel consists of Thomas Bitter, head of technology with Volvo CE and overseer of the company’s first Fuel Cell Test Lab – and Carolina Diez Ferrer, head of advanced engineering programmes, Volvo CE and responsible for setting the technology direction towards new sustainable solutions. The event will be chaired by iVT editor, Tom Stone.
Speaking in advance of the event iVT editor Stone remarked that, “Hydrogen fuel cells are clearly going to play a major role in the electrification of larger off-highway vehicles. This webinar will arm attendees with all they need to know about current research and the practicalities of moving to hydrogen, as well as allowing the opportunity to put questions to the panel.
Key points delegates will learn…
• How a fuel cell system works and what are its best applications
• Where investment in hydrogen fuel cell technology should sit within the industry’s wider commitment to electromobility
• How hydrogen fuel cell technology can play a very real part in achieving ambitious climate change goals
• Why partnership – with policymakers, infrastructure planners and other industry innovators – is vital in helping us accelerate the commercialisation of hydrogen fuel cell solutions