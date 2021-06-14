Manitowoc to exhibit Grove and Potain cranes at next week’s JDL

Manitowoc will present the latest additions to its Grove mobile crane and Potain tower crane ranges at the JDL Expo in Beaune, France, June 23-25.

Located at booth A60, a brand new Grove mobile crane, as well as a Potain self-erecting tower crane in the Igo T range, will both make their worldwide debut at the fair.

Among the other cranes on show at the Manitowoc booth will be the 60 t capacity Grove GMK3060L-1 all-terrain crane, which combines a powerful seven-section 48 m long Megaform main boom with a compact three-axle carrier of only 8.67 m in length and maximum 7.5 t counterweight within 12 t per axle.

The GMK3060L-1 also features Manitowoc’s Crane Control System with boom configurator mode for fast and efficient set-up and comes with the new generation of Grove carrier cab which ensures a high degree of operator comfort.

Besides the GMK3060L-1, the Grove GMK5250XL-1 all-terrain crane with 78.5 m main boom – the longest boom on five axles –will also be exhibited at the showground.

Manitowoc will also be showcasing the recently launched 110 HPLTM Potain hoist winch alongside self-erecting cranes. This new high performance lifting hoist winch has the level of reliability of LVF winches with improved performance, improved productivity thanks to higher speed, increased precision when lifting or positioning the load, a lower power supply requirement, and simpler maintenance.

In addition, Manitowoc will present the latest updates to CraneSTAR Diag, the company’s remote diagnostic tool for tower and mobile cranes. The Manitowoc booth will include a dedicated space for live demonstrations of the tool.

“JDL provides a special opportunity for us at Manitowoc to promote our innovations in France after a long quiet period. We are very excited to meet our customers again face to face and have a dialogue.

This will be the first trade show that Manitowoc has attended since the last JDL show in September 2020. The company looks forward to welcoming customers and partners to the booth and will employ all necessary measures with regards to the latest health and safety recommendations to ensure the safety and comfort of all,”