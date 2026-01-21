Jungheinrich opens new Global OEM Centre in China

Jungheinrich has officially opened its new Global OEM Centre at its Chinese plant in Qingpu near Shanghai. The centre brings together key functions for the development and management of the company’s global portfolio in the entry-level segment under the “AntOn by Jungheinrich” brand.

At its Global OEM Centre, Jungheinrich consolidates essential tasks such as procurement, warranty handling, conformity testing, and quality for the entry-level segment into one centralised location.

“The opening of the Global OEM Centre is an important contribution to Jungheinrich’s Strategy 2030+. By bundling central functions and establishing close links with local suppliers, we are accelerating our time-to-market capabilities, strengthening our global entry-level portfolio and securing competitive OEM products,” says Nadine Despineux, chief sales officer at Jungheinrich.

