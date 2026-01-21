The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Jungheinrich opens new Global OEM Centre in China

Anjali Sooknanan
ABOVE: From left to right: René ten Kortenaar, director of GOC (Jungheinrich Asia-Pacific), Torsten Gerhardt, vice president global portfolio (Jungheinrich AG), Jun Ye, head of operations GOC (Jungheinrich AG)

Jungheinrich has officially opened its new Global OEM Centre at its Chinese plant in Qingpu near Shanghai. The centre brings together key functions for the development and management of the company’s global portfolio in the entry-level segment under the “AntOn by Jungheinrich” brand.

At its Global OEM Centre, Jungheinrich consolidates essential tasks such as procurement, warranty handling, conformity testing, and quality for the entry-level segment into one centralised location.

“The opening of the Global OEM Centre is an important contribution to Jungheinrich’s Strategy 2030+. By bundling central functions and establishing close links with local suppliers, we are accelerating our time-to-market capabilities, strengthening our global entry-level portfolio and securing competitive OEM products,” says Nadine Despineux, chief sales officer at Jungheinrich.

