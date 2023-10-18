JCB announces plans for new North American plant

JCB has announced it is set to build a new factory in North America that will create 1,500 new jobs over the next five years.

The construction of the 720,000 sq ft (67,000m²) factory will begin early next year on a 400-acre site in San Antonio, Texas.

The new facility will manufacture machines largely for customers in North America, the world’s biggest market for construction equipment. The plant will be the second JCB factory in North America, where the company began manufacturing in Savannah, Georgia, in 2001. JCB North America already employs 1,000 people. Details of the products to be manufactured at the new plant will be announced at a later date.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: “North America is integral to the growth and success of JCB’s business in the future and the time is now right for JCB to expand its manufacturing presence there. Texas is a vibrant and growing economy, and the State offers great advantages in terms of a central location, as well as good highway and port access, The city of San Antonio also has a well-established skills base, which makes it a very attractive place to set up a factory.”

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “JCB has come a long way since selling its first machine to the US market in 1964 .This new investment is good news for our North American customers and is a fantastic platform on which JCB can build.”

Richard Fox-Marrs, president & CEO of JCB North America, said: “The growth we’ve experienced in the past few years in North America has been extensive and demand for our products continues to grow. The decision to expand our manufacturing footprint will bring us even closer to our customers and will allow us to further capitalise on market opportunities in North America.”

JCB has 22 factories around the world, including 11 in the UK, and others in India, Brazil, and China. The company will mark its 80th anniversary in 2025.