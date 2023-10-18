Caterpillar unveils two new compact track loaders

Building on D3 series compact track loader success, Caterpillar has unveiled its next generation Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders. Both are a ground-up redesign of the previous series, improving on the features that made the previous models so popular.

The first next generation models in the compact track loader line, the 255 and 265 elevate Caterpillar’s loader reputation through improved engine performance, lift and tilt performance, stability, operator comfort and technology.

ABOVE: Both the 255 and 265 are ground-up redesign of the previous D3 series

“We kept the DNA of the D3 series while reimagining the possibilities of loader performance using voice of customer feedback to lead the way,” said Trevor Chase, product application specialist for Caterpillar. “Both next generation models leverage the many benefits offered by the vertical lift design. The new Cat 255 replaces the 259D3, while the 265 replaces both the 279D3 and 289D3 machines.”

All Cat next generation compact track loaders are identified by the ending model number 5. The simplified nomenclature uses the middle number to represent machine size with larger numbers designating larger machines.

A new performance standard

The new 255 and 265 loaders are powered by Cat C2.8T and Cat C2.8TA engines respectively, which offer 74.3 hp (55.4 kW). The new engines maintain horsepower across a wider RPM range and boast significant torque increases – gains of 13% for the 255 and 43% for the 265 – for improved working performance.

A redesigned engine compartment mounts the engine and cooling package lower into the frame for improved stability, giving the operator confidence in handling heavy loads and throughout all aspects of the work cycles.

ABOVE: The 255 and 265 are first next generation models in the compact track loader line

The new 255 loader delivers class-leading lift height, and compared to the 259D3, delivers 36% more tilt breakout, 26% higher lift breakout force and a 24% increase in rated operating capacity (ROC). Height to the B-pin for the 265, compared to the 289D3, increases by 7.6 in (193 mm), resulting in a class-leading maximum lift height of 11 ft (3.35 m) for easier truck loading. The 265 also delivers 19% higher tilt breakout force and 22% higher lift breakout force.

Standard hydraulic system pressure is increased to 3,500 psi (24130 kPa). New for these next generation machines, the closed-center auxiliary hydraulic system allows the 255 and 265 to operate all Cat Smart Attachments, including the Cat Smart Dozer Blade, with the standard auxiliary hydraulics provided.

For machines equipped with Standard Flow, both models are shipped from the factory outfitted as ‘High Flow ready.’ The High Flow functionality is easily activated via a new software enabled attachment (SEA), permitting on-machine or remote activation of increased hydraulic flow to 30 gpm (113 l/min) at the standard system pressure.

Improved operator’s office

Both the Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders feature a larger cab design with 22% more overall volume and 26% additional foot space. With a 2.75-in (70-mm) increased interior width, the new cab expands footwell-to-ceiling height by 1.8 in (46 mm) and allows for an additional 1.5 in (40 mm) of hip room and 1.1 in (28 mm) more width between the joysticks for improved operator comfort.

ABOVE: Both compact track loaders feature a larger cab design with 22% more overall volume

A range of new mechanical and air-ride suspension seat options are available for the 255 and 265 loaders, including a high-comfort seat that is both ventilated and heated. New auto temperature control plus vent outlet positioning above the operator helps the new HVAC system to quickly cool the cab’s interior.

Next generation loaders are equipped with either a 5-in (127-mm) standard LCD monitor or an 8-in (203-mm) advanced touchscreen monitor, depending on the technology package selected. Like the D3 series’ advanced display, the standard monitor features Bluetooth connectivity and supports functionality for rearview camera feed, creep, job clock, maintenance reminders and 32 languages.

The advanced touchscreen monitor provides a higher level of control over standard monitor functionality, delivers advanced radio control, and supports the multicamera 270˚ option and 32 language choices. The new advanced joysticks provide integrated control of the advanced touchscreen monitor so all machine function control and adjustments can be made without the operator removing their hands from the controls.