Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas launches new excavator models

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas has launched two super long front (SLF) excavator models – the ZX250LC-7 SLF and the ZX350LC-7 SLF.

The 25-tonne and 35-tonne class machines are engineered to meet the demanding needs of specialised construction sites.

The ZX250LC-7 SLF boasts a ground level reach of 59 feet 8 inches (18.19 meters) and a digging depth of 47 feet 4 inches (14.43 meters), while the ZX350LC-7 SLF extends even further with a ground level reach of 71 feet 11 inches (21.92 meters) and a digging depth of 57 feet (17.38 meters). These capabilities make the new SLF models ideal for a range of applications, including dredging, barge and waterway operations, roadwork, agricultural and dairy projects and site cleanup.

Designed with stability, safety, and controllability at the forefront, both models feature an enlarged counterweight providing operators with enhanced control of the super long arm for steady performance during operations. A dedicated swing motor enhances responsiveness, ensuring precise manoeuvrability in challenging environments.

Additionally, the versatile dig end dimensions are compatible with a variety of bucket and attachment types. The new SLF excavators are engineered to efficiently cover and reach distant, confined work areas, providing adaptability on specialised job sites.