Kramer presents new compact 5045 wheel loader

Kramer has unveiled its new compact 5045 wheel loader, adding another highlight to its product portfolio. With its combination of low weight and high payload, the wheel loader sets new standards in the 2.8 tonne class.

With an operating weight of approx. 2,600 kilograms, the 5045, with a full cab including standard bucket and stacking device, can be easily transported on a 3.5 tonne trailer, which not only saves time but also significantly increases machine utilisation.

The 5045 wheel loader is perfect for transporting standard paving stone pallets or stone packages and masters the loading and unloading of lorries effortlessly. Thanks to its high performance and compact dimensions, the 5045 is ideal for use in confined areas, such as underground car parks or multi-storey car parks.

Depending on customer requirements, the 5045 offers two engine variants: the wheel loader is equipped with a 19 kilowatt engine as standard, while a 33 kilowatt engine is available as an option, which enables a top speed of up to 30 km/h. There is also a choice of two full cab variants – a comfort cab with a height of 2.26 metres and a low cab with a height of 2.11 metres for maximum compactness. Both cabs offer excellent all-round visibility and ergonomically arranged controls that ensure simple and intuitive operation.

Thanks to the undivided vehicle frame, high stability, manoeuvrability and constant payload, the machine is easy and safe to operate. In addition, the 5045 offers three different steering modes – all-wheel steering, crab steering and front axle steering – which make manoeuvring easier even in difficult situations.

Another highlight of the new wheel loader is the standard quick hitch, which is also used on the next larger models. For the customer, this means that existing attachments can be used even more flexibly. The fully hydraulic Smart Attach quick hitch system is available as an option, which enables hydraulic attachments to be changed quickly and safely without the driver having to leave the cab. This innovative function saves time, increases productivity on the construction site and is unique in this machine class.