Caterpillar introduces energy transfer solution for mining sector

Caterpillar Inc. has unveiled an OEM-designed solution to help solve one of the most complex aspects of the mining industry’s energy transition – energy management.

Cat Dynamic Energy Transfer (DET) is a fully Caterpillar-developed system that can transfer energy to both diesel-electric and battery-electric large mining trucks while they are working around a mine site. It can also charge a machine’s batteries while operating with increased speed on grade, improving operational efficiency and machine uptime.

“We believe Cat DET provides a technological leap for the mining industry. Our team of innovators designed this system to provide immediate benefit to miners who want to lower their operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions today while also creating flexibility for the future,” says Denise Johnson, Caterpillar’s resource industries group president. “We know customers need choices to fit their unique site objectives. We are proud to deliver an innovative, integrated solution that can support their needs of today and those of the future.”

Cat DET is comprised of a series of integrated elements, including a power module that converts energy from a mine site’s power source, an electrified rail system to transmit the energy and a machine system to transfer the energy to the truck’s powertrain.

The rail system is a highly deployable, mobile solution that can be customised to customers’ specific site layouts, including high-speed and curved haul roads, enabling higher productivity. The connecting arm can be installed on either side of a truck and on multiple truck models, providing options to fit customers’ specific operations. It can also be used on mature or developing sites, and it can be easily moved or expanded to allow maximum mine site coverage.

Cat DET will integrate with the Cat MineStar Command for hauling solution, merging autonomy and electrification technologies to provide a holistic site solution.

“We believe mine sites will benefit from enhanced efficiency with the integration of electrification and automation. When combined, these technologies will help miners achieve production targets while simultaneously managing energy demands,” explains Marc Cameron, Caterpillar senior vice president.

The Cat DET system will be on display as part of Caterpillar’s MINExpo 2024 exhibit, located in Central Hall booth #6333 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre on 24-26 September.