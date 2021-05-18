Hidromek unveils new crawler excavator

Hidromek’s new HMK 500 LCHD crawler excavator with the highest tonnage in H4 Series is ready to take its place in the field.

Offering superior durability owing to the revisions made in undercarriage, the strengthening of its heavy-duty structure and its developed technology, the HMK 500 LCHD provides strong and smooth performance in the most difficult working conditions with its robust and balanced structure.

The 3,2 m3 bucket capacity, 6,3 meter standard boom length, 52.000 kg standard machine operating weight and the technological equipment in HMK 500 LCHD increase performance and productivity. Owing to the improvements made in arm and boom structure, undercarriage and attachment groups by using more durable materials in HMK 500 LCHD offers uninterrupted operation in the fields with the most severe operating conditions such as mining, marble and large construction sites. HMK 500 LCHD brings the required power, durability, high performance and long-life usage to the field.

HMK 500 LCHD enables the operator to work comfortably with easy control. It offers many equipment and option such as heated, air-suspended and 35-degree adjustable seat, proportional control pedal and joysticks, OPERA Control System and touch control operator panel. The red handles, side and rear cameras and warning systems on the machine with FOPS standard cabin provides safety for the user and the environment.

Electronic system of H4 Series excavators designed to protect the engine and hydraulic components to provide fuel saving and superior performance.

In the new series, automatic stop system through configurable idling and stopping times provides fuel saving by stopping the engine after the machine is on idle.

Safe fuel transfer pump added to H4 Series stops the pump automatically when the tank is full and this feature gets activated also when the pump does not transfer fuel for 30 seconds, and ensures that the pump stops automatically.

Power boost technology gets activated automatically in the conditions when the machine needs extra power, and ensures that the machine has the proper performance for the work.

The eight-inch touch control panel is positioned ergonomically at a point that the operator can easily reach it. Touch control panel having high quality hardware and a large screen easily enables to control the machine features and access to machine information.