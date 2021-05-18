Doosan sponsors team in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Doosan will sponsor a team in four races in this year’s Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series. The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is one of the most renowned single-brand trophy competitions on the international motoring scene.

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is the only grand touring series that, for 30 years, has been held as exclusive support to Formula 1 races on the highly prestigious circuits of the eight European phases of the F1 championship and contribute significantly to the spectacle of a Grand Prix weekend.

The team being sponsored by Doosan is the Emilian Dinamic Motorsport team, the only one in the competition with two Italian drivers. Doosan is sponsoring the team in the first two races, in Monte Carlo and Le Castellet (France), on 23 May and 27 June 2021, respectively, and in the last two races in Zandvoort (Netherlands) on 5 September and the grand finale at the Monza national circuit in Italy on 12 September.

One of the Italian drivers in the Dinamic Motorsport team is Lodovico Laurini, a skilled and determined 23-year-old from Parma, who has been passionate about motoring since his childhood. In fact, he began to compete on go-karts at the age of 11, moving to the Formula 3 single-seater at 19.

Lodovico Laurini is not only a promising driver, but is also involved in the family business, Laurini Officine Meccaniche, a Parma-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of earthmoving machinery and pipeline equipment for national and international projects. Lodovico is responsible for quality control, supporting his father, Marco Laurini, in the management and development of the company that has evolved from a small artisan business into an innovative player with a strong international scope.

“We chose to provide sponsorship in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup because we liked the idea of supporting a young and talented driver like Lodovico Laurini as he competes to win the 2021 championship,” said Marco Buratti, Doosan sales leader for Benelux, France and South Europe. “We were particularly struck by the unassuming nature of Lodovico, who sets aside his driver overalls on the Monday morning after the races and returns to the company, Laurini Officine Meccaniche, puts on his suit – this time for work – and continues his career in the family company.

“We have very strong links with Laurini Officine Meccaniche. In fact, in 2018, Doosan chose to locate in Italy, in partnership with the company the production of our new range of demolition machines destined for the European market. A project that after only two years is bringing us important results and great satisfaction for both companies.”

The sponsorship of Lodovico Laurini’s Dinamic Motorsport Team further strengthens the close relationship between Doosan and Laurini Officine Meccaniche. In 2018, Lodovico moved to the USA to continue his championship dreams. He has been a competitor in Porsche Carrera Cup Italia for years, where his successes in this national championship have allowed Lodovico to compete alongside the best in the world and to participate in the 2021 edition of the prestigious European Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup competition.