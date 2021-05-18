New Liebherr articulated dump truck lands Red Dot Award

Liebherr’s new TA 230 Litronic articulated dump truck has won a Red Dot for 2021. The Red Dot Award is considered to be one of the most important international awards in the field of design.

The modern, coherent machine and design concept impressed the jury of international experts. Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger GmbH is proud to receive this prestigious award just a few months after the digital product presentation in which the articulated dump truck was unveiled to the public for the first time.

New machine concept combines functionality and design

The new TA 230 articulated dump truck was developed primarily for transporting excavated materials in the mining industry and for use in major infrastructure projects. It is an extremely robust and powerful machine that is configured for maximum payload in continuous operation, including in difficult terrain. Besides this machine concept, which is conceived for maximum technical functionality, the TA 230 can also be found in the new, progressive design language of the Generation 8 machines of the Liebherr earthmoving program.

The powerful, agile machine concept of the articulated dump truck continues consistently through all fields of design, characterising the new design with unique, edgy and yet dynamic lines. A thoroughly imposing machine silhouette that impressed the jury of international experts.

Red Dot CEO and initiator Professor Peter Zec congratulated on the success: “The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 are especially impressive this year. The design of their products is outstanding – with respect to both aesthetics and functionality. It is not easy to succeed and impress our jury in such a strong field of participants.”

Development with a focus on visibility, safety and comfort

Besides maximum efficiency and productivity, development of the new articulated dump truck focussed in particular on optimizing the view from the driver’s cab, on comfortable and thought-out machine operation and on optimum illumination of the driving and working areas.

The newly developed driver’s cab features excellent panoramic windows without any obstructing struts, and a short, inclined bonnet, giving the machine driver an optimal view of the driving, working and articulated joint area of the machine. At the same time, the spaciously designed cab impresses with its sophisticated interior equipment, including numerous stowage compartments, storage options, a mobile phone bracket, USB charging ports and an air-sprung driver’s seat as standard for maximum comfort.

The operating concept of the TA 230 is well thought-out and impresses with its automobile-like handling. The logically and neatly arranged control elements and the numerous assistance systems such as hill start assist, speed retention assist or automatic traction control support the driver in his everyday work. Additional driving comfort is provided by the speed-dependent steering, which allows light and precise manoeuvring at low speeds and sensitive steering a high speeds. At the same time, fewer steering corrections are needed when cornering.

The new lighting concept features LED headlights, ensuring improved visibility and safety, both for the machine operator and for everyone around the machine. LED dipped-beam headlamps with integrated high beam illuminate the road and the extra powerful, optional LED headlights on the front of the cab illuminate the entire working area. The L-shaped multifunction light with animated light functions is a homage to the Liebherr brand name – a novelty in the construction machines sector.

The TA 230 in online exhibition and yearbook

From 21 June 2021, the TA 230 can be seen in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website. From

22 June 2021, the TA 230 will also be found in digital form in the ‘Design on Stage’ exhibition of the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, where all the award-winning products will be presented. In addition, the new TA 230 will also be appearing in the Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022, which is due to appear in August. The publication gives comprehensive information about the state of the art and trends in product design.